Hand luggage restrictions at UK airports: What’s allowed, what's not2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:00 PM IST
Let’s take a look at hand luggage restrictions at UK airports: what’s allowed and what is not.
Let’s take a look at hand luggage restrictions at UK airports: what’s allowed and what is not.
UK airports are creating next-generation baggage scanners that will let passengers retain liquids and laptop computers in their bags in an effort to reduce a large bottleneck at the check-in lines.