UK airports are creating next-generation baggage scanners that will let passengers retain liquids and laptop computers in their bags in an effort to reduce a large bottleneck at the check-in lines.

Insiders believe it will be a "gamechanger", resulting in significantly reduced wait times in airport security lines and a sharp decrease in the use of plastic since passengers would no longer be required to put liquids in plastic bags, according to The Times. Now, let’s take a look at hand luggage restrictions at UK airports: what’s allowed and what is not.

Passengers are only permitted a certain quantity of liquids in their hand baggage. Liquids must be packed in the checked luggage of passengers. All beverages, including water, and liquid or semi-liquid meals including soup, jam, honey, and syrups are included in the aforementioned list of liquids. The same is true for cosmetics and toiletries, such as creams, lotions, oils, fragrances, mascara, lip gloss, and sprays like hairspray, deodorant, and shaving foam. Contact lens solution, hair and shower gel, toothpaste, and any other pastes or gels with a similar consistency are also forbidden.

Also Read: Soon, UK airports won’t ask you to put laptops, liquids in plastic trays

However, liquids are allowed in hand luggage if their containers are no more than 100 ml and they are contained in a single, clear, resealable plastic bag that is no bigger than a litre and is around 20 cm x 20 cm in size.

As per regulations, there is a restriction of one plastic bag per passenger, and they must present the bag at the airport security check. The contents must fit comfortably inside the bag so that it can be sealed, and the bag cannot be knotted or tied at the top.

Also Read: Rishi Sunak Cabinet suffers first resignation

Passengers are allowed to carry liquids bigger than 100ml past security if it is because of a unique dietary need, a medical emergency or because it contains infant formula. If the liquids are sealed in a security bag when they are purchased and the receipt is sealed in the security bag and clearly visible, they may also pass through security with liquids purchased at an airport or on a flight.

As of now, all electronic devices including mobile phones, laptops, tablet devices, MP3 player, hair-dryer or straighteners, travel iron, electric shaver and e-cigarettes are permitted in hand luggage. However, e-cigarettes are not allowed in the luggage that passengers check in.

For more detailed information, please refer to the UK government website.