Hand luggage restrictions at UK airports: What’s allowed, what's not

Passengers are only permitted a certain quantity of liquids in their hand baggage. Liquids must be packed in the checked luggage of passengers. All beverages, including water, and liquid or semi-liquid meals including soup, jam, honey, and syrups are included in the aforementioned list of liquids. The same is true for cosmetics and toiletries, such as creams, lotions, oils, fragrances, mascara, lip gloss, and sprays like hairspray, deodorant, and shaving foam. Contact lens solution, hair and shower gel, toothpaste, and any other pastes or gels with a similar consistency are also forbidden.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}