'Handsome guy': Joe Biden takes a swipe at Donald Trump as mugshot goes viral
Trump has been indicted on felony charges of racketeering and conspiracy for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. This is the fourth time Trump has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him.
US President Joe Biden dubbed his predecessor a “handsome guy'" on Friday as Donald Trump's police mugshot went viral. The former POTUS was indicted earlier this week on felony charges of racketeering and conspiracy for plotting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. While the Republican leader was released pending trial after paying a USD 200,000 bond, this is the fourth time in 2023 that Trump has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials.