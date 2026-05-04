Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean kills 3, WHO says

A suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has killed three people and left at least three others infected, according to the World Health Organization.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the WHO confirmed that at least one case of hantavirus has been laboratory-confirmed, while investigations are still ongoing.

The WHO said one infected passenger is currently in intensive care at a hospital in South Africa. Two additional symptomatic passengers are being evacuated from the vessel for medical care.

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“Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations,” the WHO said.

It added that medical treatment and support are being provided to both passengers and crew, while virus sequencing is also underway.

Ship identified as MV Hondius Although the WHO did not name the vessel, South African media reports identified it as the MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged cruise ship reportedly travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Marine tracking data indicated the ship was docked in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday night.

South African officials reportedly confirmed that the first victim, an elderly man, died on board the ship, while his wife later died after being taken to hospital.

What is hantavirus? Hantavirus is typically spread through contact with rodents or their urine and feces, according to WHO.

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While rare, the virus can also be transmitted between humans in limited cases and may lead to severe respiratory illness.

There is currently no specific cure or treatment, but early medical intervention can significantly improve survival chances.

Global concern and past cases The outbreak has renewed attention on hantavirus following previous high-profile cases, including the death of Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, who died in New Mexico last year.

Hackman himself died a week later at their home, though his death was unrelated to the virus.



(With AP inputs)