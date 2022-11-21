US President Joe Biden has turned 80 years old today, Monday, November 2. His wife, Jill Biden has posted a delightful message on her official Twitter handle with two pictures in which they are smiling and dancing.

“There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you," Jill Biden tweeted.

There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you.



Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.💕 pic.twitter.com/7GmgE5vbqy — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2022

Joe Biden, the first octogenarian president in US history, celebrated his birthday with a brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, a celebration that got an extra lift this weekend with his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Saturday, as per Reuters reports.

Former US President Barack Obama also extended his greeting to Joe Biden on his 80th birthday.

“Happy birthday, @JoeBiden! There’s a lot to celebrate these days, and I couldn’t be more grateful that America has you sitting behind the desk," Obama wrote on Twitter.

Happy birthday, @JoeBiden! There’s a lot to celebrate these days, and I couldn’t be more grateful that America has you sitting behind the desk. pic.twitter.com/JPcCtDo5SI — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2022

Biden intends to run for a second term in 2024 and will make a final decision early next year. He has brushed off concerns about his age and fitness to handle another campaign and potentially four more years in office, according to Bloomberg reports.

Polls show voters -- including those in his own party -- have reservations about the president’s age. A November Reuters/Ipsos poll found 70% of voters agreed that the statement “too old to work in government" strongly or slightly described Biden. Among Democrats, 59% agreed.

In the same survey, 55% of all respondents said former President Donald Trump is too old for public service. Trump, who entered the 2024 race on Tuesday, turned 76 in June. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the No. 2 choice of GOP primary voters in polls, is 44, Bloomberg reported.

Concerns about Biden’s age coincide with a generational shift in House Democrats’ top ranks after Republicans retook the chamber.

(With inputs from agencies)