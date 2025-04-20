‘Happy Easter!’: Pope Francis wishes crowds; delights people with popemobile tour | In pics

Pope Francis stepped out on Easter Sunday, following weeks of convalescence to bless thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square. The 88-year-old pontiff even surprised the crowd with a ride through the piazza in his popemobile, drawing waves of applause and joyful cheers.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” Pope Francis declared, his voice noticeably stronger—an encouraging sign following his recent near-fatal battle with double pneumonia, reported AP.

Pope Francis tours St. Peter’s Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.AP/PTI(AP04_20_2025_000236B)

Cries of “Viva il Papa!” and “Bravo!” echoed through the square as Pope Francis made several loops in his open-top vehicle. He paused along the way to bless babies brought forward by their parents—a touching tradition that had seemed unimaginable just weeks ago during his serious illness.

Pope Francis tours in his popemobile

Francis didn't celebrate the Easter Mass in the piazza, delegating it to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica.

But after the Mass ended, Francis appeared on the loggia balcony over the basilica entrance for more than 20 minutes and imparted the apostolic blessing in Latin. The thousands of people below erupted in cheers as a military band kicked off rounds of the Holy See and Italian anthems, reported AP.

Pope Francis waves from balcony on Easter Sunday Pope Francis waved from the balcony as a Vatican archbishop read aloud his speech, a global appeal for peace in the world's hotspots that is the hallmark of the Vatican's Easter celebrations.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the popemobile after the Easter mass, at St Peter’s square in the Vatican on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

In all, he was outside on a sunny spring day for around 50 minutes, with temperatures at 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) in a piazza awash in daffodils, tulips and other flowers donated by the Netherlands for Easter.

On his way to the basilica, Francis met briefly in his hotel with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was spending Easter in Rome with his family. The Vatican said the encounter lasted just a few minutes and was designed to allow for an exchange of Easter greetings.

Pope Francis looks on from a balcony on Easter Sunday

Francis has only appeared in public a handful of times since returning to the Vatican on March 23 after a 38-day hospital stay. He skipped the solemn services of Good Friday and Holy Saturday leading up to Easter, but he had been expected to make an appearance on Sunday.

Easter 2025 Easter is the most joyful moment on the Christian liturgical calendar, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion. This year, Easter is being celebrated on the same day by Catholics and Orthodox Christians, and has been marked by Russia's announced temporary Easter truce in its war in Ukraine.

Easter at the Vatican traditionally involves a Mass and the pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing (Latin for "to the city and the world"), a papal speech delivered from the loggia which is usually a roundup of global hotspots and human suffering.

Pope Francis visits Rome's downtown prison Before Easter Sunday, Pope Francis' biggest outing had been a visit to Rome’s downtown prison to spend Holy Thursday with inmates.