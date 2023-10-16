‘Happy Navratri!’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday extended Navratri wishes to the Hindu community on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The nine-day Hindu festival started on Sunday, October 15.

“Happy Navratri! I’m sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival," Trudeau wrote on X.

In an official statement, the Canadian PM said Navratri is one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu faith as it commemorates the victory of goddess Durga over the buffalo-healed demon Mahishasura along with the triumph of good over evil.

“Often seen as a celebration of feminine energy, it is a time for friends and family to come together and honour century-old traditions with prayers, joyous performances, special meals, and fireworks," the statement read.

“For all Canadians, Navratri also offers an opportunity to learn more about the rich history and culture of Hindu communities and to recognize their invaluable contributions to Canada’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. Today’s celebrations remind us that diversity is one of Canada’s greatest strengths," Trudeau added.

Navratri is marked with festivity and religious practices. It is celebrated across the country and is followed by the festival of Dussehra. Garba dances are performed during Navratri, especially in Gujarat.

The festival is celebrated with much fervor all across the country by Hindus. The festival takes place in the month of Ashwin during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), hence the name. Pratipada Tithi, the first day of Navratri, marks the arrival of the Goddess.

Mata Shailputri is worshipped on the first day. She is also referred to as Hemavati and Parvati. It is said that after her self-immolation, Goddess Sati was born to King Himalaya as Shailputri.

Shailputri is a combination of two words: Shail, which means mountain, and Putri, which means daughter, daughter of mountains. She is depicted with two hands, with a Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left.

