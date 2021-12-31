Happy New Year 2022: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year; watch video

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering.

