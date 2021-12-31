Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Happy New Year 2022: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year; watch video

Happy New Year 2022: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year; watch video

There were no traditional fireworks show.
1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Livemint

  • While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge.

New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge.

While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering. 

While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!