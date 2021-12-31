Happy New Year 2022: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year; watch video

Happy New Year 2022: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year; watch video1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge.
While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering.
