comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 01 2024 14:41:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.65 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 791.35 1.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 480.95 1.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 468.60 1.35%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,704.50 -0.30%
Business News/ News / World/  Happy New Year 2024! New York's Times Square welcomes new year with dazzling lights| WATCH
Back Back

Happy New Year 2024! New York's Times Square welcomes new year with dazzling lights| WATCH

 Livemint

Happy New Year 2024: Organizers in Times Square launch coloured paper for the New Year's Eve confetti, ensuring perfection for the midnight celebration.

Happy New Year 2024: People watch confetti flying around after the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations at Times Square, in New York City, New York on January 1, 2024. (Image: Reuters)Premium
Happy New Year 2024: People watch confetti flying around after the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations at Times Square, in New York City, New York on January 1, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

Happy New Year 2024:In the heart of Manhattan, New York, tens of thousands of excited revellers assembled in Times Square to witness the iconic descent of the illuminated ball at midnight. The eagerly anticipated event featured electrifying performances by renowned musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J.

As reported by Reuters, President Joe Biden said in an interview ahead of the ball drop that he hoped celebrants realised “we're in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world."

Also Read: Happy New Year 2024 Photos: From Athens to London, stunning glimpses of new year celebrations around the world

As reported by AP, On Friday, those visiting Times Square were treated to a sneak peek of New York City's renowned New Year's Eve celebration as organizers conducted a confetti test.

 

This handout image released by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows female impersonator Christopher Peterson, the new star of the New Year's Eve 'Red Shoe Drop,' celebrating the beginning of the new year on January 1, 2024, after being 'dropped' in a red high heel at the Bourbon St. Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The event is one of several Florida Keys takeoffs on New York City's famed Times Square ball drop. (Photo by Carol Tedesco / Florida Keys News Bureau / AFP)
View Full Image
This handout image released by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows female impersonator Christopher Peterson, the new star of the New Year's Eve 'Red Shoe Drop,' celebrating the beginning of the new year on January 1, 2024, after being 'dropped' in a red high heel at the Bourbon St. Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The event is one of several Florida Keys takeoffs on New York City's famed Times Square ball drop. (Photo by Carol Tedesco / Florida Keys News Bureau / AFP) (AFP)
Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti during a confetti test as seen from the New York Marriott Marquis during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
View Full Image
Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti during a confetti test as seen from the New York Marriott Marquis during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

In a promotional event, organizers launched handfuls of coloured paper into the sky to ensure that every detail, even the 2-by-2-inch slips, would be perfect when the confetti descends at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your family and friends

Jeff Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment, emphasized the meticulous attention given to even the smallest aspects, considering the anticipated massive crowds set to gather in Times Square for the festivities.

“This is a whole process," Straus said. “We got to feel the confetti. We got to fluff it up. We got to make sure it’s going to float."

With new resolutions and goals, people across the world are set to ring in a prosperous New Year on January 1. The New Year festivities definitely calls for a grand celebration, catching up with your loved ones and levelling up your aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jan 2024, 02:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App