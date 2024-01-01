Happy New Year 2024:In the heart of Manhattan, New York, tens of thousands of excited revellers assembled in Times Square to witness the iconic descent of the illuminated ball at midnight. The eagerly anticipated event featured electrifying performances by renowned musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J.

As reported by Reuters, President Joe Biden said in an interview ahead of the ball drop that he hoped celebrants realised “we're in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world."

Also Read: Happy New Year 2024 Photos: From Athens to London, stunning glimpses of new year celebrations around the world

As reported by AP, On Friday, those visiting Times Square were treated to a sneak peek of New York City's renowned New Year's Eve celebration as organizers conducted a confetti test.

View Full Image This handout image released by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows female impersonator Christopher Peterson, the new star of the New Year's Eve 'Red Shoe Drop,' celebrating the beginning of the new year on January 1, 2024, after being 'dropped' in a red high heel at the Bourbon St. Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The event is one of several Florida Keys takeoffs on New York City's famed Times Square ball drop. (Photo by Carol Tedesco / Florida Keys News Bureau / AFP) (AFP)

View Full Image Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti during a confetti test as seen from the New York Marriott Marquis during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP)

In a promotional event, organizers launched handfuls of coloured paper into the sky to ensure that every detail, even the 2-by-2-inch slips, would be perfect when the confetti descends at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your family and friends

Jeff Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment, emphasized the meticulous attention given to even the smallest aspects, considering the anticipated massive crowds set to gather in Times Square for the festivities.

“This is a whole process," Straus said. “We got to feel the confetti. We got to fluff it up. We got to make sure it’s going to float."

With new resolutions and goals, people across the world are set to ring in a prosperous New Year on January 1. The New Year festivities definitely calls for a grand celebration, catching up with your loved ones and levelling up your aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!