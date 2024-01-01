New Year 2024: As the world bid farewell to the old year, countries across the Pacific Islands were among the first to welcome the dawn of 2024, marking the onset of global New Year celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand, following closely as the second country to enter the new year, illuminated the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays, while people gathered in various iconic locations to usher in the fresh beginning. Pictures captured the vibrant festivities, showcasing the diverse ways in which different nations embraced the joyous occasion.

These snapshots of celebration and unity around the globe served as a visual testament to the shared optimism and hope that accompany the start of a new year across cultures and time zones.

Breathtaking fireworks exhibitions illuminated renowned landmarks, such as the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, and reflected against the sleek glass facades of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, a shared jubilation echoed through the atmosphere in Nairobi, Kenya, as dazzling displays marked the celebrations in these diverse global locations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's New Year's message is projected onto a wall during the Year's celebrations at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Fireworks explode over the London Eye Ferris wheel as Britons across the country welcome the New Year, in London, Britain, January 1, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Fireworks light up the sky over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock to mark the New Year, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain December 31, 2023. REUTERS/Lesley Martin

TOPSHOT - Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe with '2024' projected, at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1, 2024. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Fireworks explode over the Acropolis during New Year celebrations in Athens, early on January 1, 2024. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP)

Fireworks illuminate the sky above Lake Zurich, Switzerland, during the New Year's Eve festivities early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

Fireworks explode around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, 'Big Ben', at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London, just after midnight on January 1, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is gearing up for an upcoming election in March, briefly mentioned his country's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine in his New Year address on Sunday.

London welcomed the New Year with the resonant chimes of the Big Ben bell in Westminster tower, accompanied by a spectacular display of fireworks.

The festivities also included a showcase of news highlights, prominently featuring King Charles' coronation in the visual presentation.

