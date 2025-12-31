Happy New Year 2026: Burj Khalifa lights up with light show, fireworks to ring in New Year | Watch

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, lit up with a spectacular light, water and fireworks show as the city counted down to the arrival of New Year 2026. Videos from the event show the world’s tallest building glowing in shades of blue, as celebrations gathered pace.

A dance and aerobics show was also performed on the streets of Dubai.

While some countries are waiting for New Year 2026, midnight has already arrived on the islands closest to the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, including Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Tonga and New Zealand.

Sydney in Australia welcomed the New Year with its traditional fireworks display, featuring around 40,000 pyrotechnic effects across the harbour, including a waterfall from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

View full Image Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge to mark the New Year in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2026 ( REUTERS )

This year, it was held under an enhanced police presence. Just weeks ago, two gunmen killed at least 15 people at Bondi Beach in Sydney while a crowd had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah festival.

Organizers held a minute's silence for the victims of the attack at 11 pm local time, with the Harbour Bridge lit up in white and a menorah - a symbol of Judaism - projected onto its pylons.

Ahead of the fireworks, Sydney Lord Mayor Cover Moore said, “After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year's Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and happy 2026.”

South Korea, too, has welcomed the New Year. Thousands gathered at the Bosingak bell pavilion, where a bronze bell was struck 33 times at midnight.

In China, there were celebrations and a drum performance at the Juyong Pass, at the Great Wall of China just outside Beijing.

Revellers wore headgear and waved boards emblazoned with "2026" and the symbol of a horse.

On Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro of Brazil, a massive music and firewords event was set up. The organizers also hoped to enter into Guinness World Record for the second time for the biggest New Year's Eve celebration, beating their own 2024 record.

A muted celebration was held in Hong Kong due to a massive fire in November that killed at least 161 people.