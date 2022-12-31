Happy New Year: Australia, New Zealand welcome 2023. Watch videos

Happy New Year: Australia, New Zealand welcome 2023. Watch videos1 min read . 09:20 PM IST
Sydney is one of the world's first cities to welcome the New Year fireworks display over its iconic Opera House.
Australia and New Zealand have welcomed the year 2023 with massive celebrations. Here is a look at how the two countries are celebrating the new year.
In Sydney's harbour front more than a million revellers to witness the fireworks display. In fact, Sydney is one of the world's first cities to welcome the New Year fireworks display over its iconic Opera House.
"This New Year's Eve we are saying Sydney is back as we kick off festivities around the world and bring in the New Year with a bang," said Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of Sydney.
People in Auckland, New Zealand welcomed the New Year 2023 amid fireworks and light shows.
Auckland visuals sourced from Reuters show the entire city decked up. People trying to contain their excitement amidst the countdown for the New Year.
As the clock strikes 12 pm, the Auckland Tower lights up and fireworks erupt in the air.
The citizens of Auckland stand beneath the tower donning headgears made with fairy lights. There is a light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge displaying different colours.
