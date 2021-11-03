The central government on Wednesday launched its 'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid-19 inoculation campaign to increase vaccination coverage.

Announcing this, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the world has appreciated India's achievement of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi has taken effective steps for the protection of every countrymen from Corona. The whole world appreciated India's historic achievement of 100 crore vaccinations. Modi government, determined to provide security to the people, today 'Har Ghar Dastak' Started the campaign, which we will take to every household," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, announcing the launch of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the health minister had said: "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose."

PM Modi's review meeting

This comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting officials to ensure that the country widens its Covid-19 vaccination coverage by the end of the year and enters the new year with renewed self-belief and confidence.

During a review meeting held with officials of districts having low vaccination coverage, the PM stressed that there is a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low coverage.

"So far you've been working to take people to vaccination centres, now it's time to reach every house and work with 'har ghar dastak' campaign," he said.

Ensure that the first dose is given to unvaccinated people, but also give equal attention to the second dose, the prime minister told the officials.

He also urged the district officials to take the help of local religious leaders to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccines and fight rumours.

Modi stressed that there is a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low coverage.

"You are facing a major challenge of rumours and misconceptions regarding the vaccines among people. The solution is to make them aware. You can take the help of local religious leaders, make short videos and circulate it among people to encourage them to get vaccinated," said the PM.

Further, the PM emphasised the need to maintain a good pace of Covid-19 vaccine administration and said that there should be no laxity in the ongoing vaccination drive.

