Home >News >World >'Hard to believe...': Elon Musk after 2004 photo with Jeff Bezos goes viral

'Hard to believe...': Elon Musk after 2004 photo with Jeff Bezos goes viral

This photo may very well be symbolic of the equation between the two.
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  Even Musk replied to the picture, saying that he couldn't believe the photo was taken 17 years ago
  • 'Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!' Musk wrote on Twitter

A throwback picture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been going viral on social media.

The photo, shared by Twitter user Trung Phan, captured everybody's attention after Musk shared his response to the tweet.

Even Musk replied to the picture, saying that he couldn't believe the photo was taken 17 years ago. "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!" Musk wrote on Twitter.

Trung Phan also narrated the story behind the said image. "In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space. It was one of their few in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they’ve taken to space exploration," the Twitterati wrote.

Let's take a look at the tweet here:

Since the picture was shared on Twitter, Musk's reply has garnered more than 5,700 likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

The feud between Musk and Bezos is still raging. For the unaware, Bezos had always been interested in space even though he had started Amazon. In the late 1990s, Amazon was not what it is today. Neither was Bezos one of the most powerful men in the world. In 2000, Bezos launched Blue Origin, which was to deal with human spaceflight.

In 2002, Musk used the money he got after eBay purchased PayPal and decided to launch SpaceX. In 2004, the two met for a friendly lunch to talk about space, as shown in the tweet. But this meeting may very well be the beginning of a feud that has lasted over a decade.

Over the years, Musk and Bezos have taken jibes at each other multiple times. While Bezos has not responded to the photo, Musk did.

