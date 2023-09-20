Hardeep Nijjar murder row: Australian PM tells reporter ‘chill out’ over question on calling Modi ‘the boss’1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese says he welcomed Modi, during a visit in May, to Australia, as he welcomes other guests to the country as well
A news reporter on Tuesday was told by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to “chill out" after being questioned whether he regretted calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi“the boss" recently.
In May during Modi’s visit to Australia, Albanese had called the Indian prime minister “the boss" while addressing a community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora.
“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," the Australian prime minister had said.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that the Indian government may be linked to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Nijjar was killed in June outside a temple in British Columbia.
“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government…In no uncertain terms, any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.