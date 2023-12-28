Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing: Police to make arrest soon as murder suspect did not leave Canada, says report
Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing: Law enforcement in Canada is closely monitoring two individuals believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Amidst the diplomatic row between India and Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year, law enforcement is closely monitoring two individuals believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting in British Columbia.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message