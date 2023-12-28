Amidst the diplomatic row between India and Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year, law enforcement is closely monitoring two individuals believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting in British Columbia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to sources cited by The Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper printed in five cities in western and central Canada, authorities expect the arrest of these suspects in the coming weeks.

According to a report in the Canadian media, three sources have disclosed that the individuals suspected of being the assailants did not exit Canada following the shooting death of Nijjar in Surrey. Instead, they have been monitored by law enforcement for several months.

The Globe and Mail further reported that two of the sources also stated that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are expected to make arrests and lay charges in the coming weeks.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

The relationship between India and Canada has faced tensions following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations of Indian complicity in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian territory earlier this year.

As per undisclosed sources, once charges are filed against the two individuals, law enforcement will disclose not only their involvement but also the role of the Indian government. The sources remain anonymous as they are not authorized to publicly discuss matters related to national security or police issues, as reported by The Globe.

The potential arrest of any alleged accomplices in the killing remains uncertain for the RCMP. Currently, there has been no official comment or response from the RCMP regarding inquiries from The Globe about the ongoing investigation and the possibility of imminent charges.

Earlier, in September this year, Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist.

However, India rejected the accusations as “absurd and motivated" and responded with a reciprocal action, expelling a Canadian diplomat, following Ottawa's request for a senior Indian diplomat to leave.

New Delhi also halted visa services to Canada but later decided to resume services for four categories after a "considered review of the security situation".

Justin Trudeau had also accused New Delhi of violating the Vienna Convention by “kicking out" 40 diplomats at a time when his country had reached out to the former and other global partners to get to the bottom of the murder.

Earlier on December 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for the first time on the allegation of an Indian plot to kill Khalistani terrorist on US soil.

In an interview with the Financial Times, PM Modi said, "If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it". The prime minister added, "If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law".

(With inputs from ANI)

