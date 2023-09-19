India rejects Canadian PM Trudeau's claim of Indian involvement in violence, calls it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated.’

India strongly criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim that New Delhi was involved in any act of violence in Canada, dismissing it as "absurd" and "motivated."

According to the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, "Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected," it said.

"We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the MEA said.

MEA further noted that such "unsubstantiated" allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided "shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," it said.

"The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new," the MEA said.

"We reject any attempts to connect the Government of India to such developments," it said.

"We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Trudeau held a bilateral meeting on September 10 during the G20 Summit in Delhi.

During his discussions, Prime Minister Modi expressed India's serious concerns regarding the ongoing anti-India activities of extremist groups in Canada. These elements have been actively promoting secessionist agendas, inciting violence against Indian diplomats, and posing threats to the Indian community residing in Canada.

Furthermore, MEA informed, "High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India," adding, "the concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

Following Trudeau's remarks in Parliament, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared the expulsion of a "senior Indian diplomat" from Canada. Joly's office identified the diplomat as Pavan Kumar Rai, who reportedly serves as the head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as reported by the Canadian broadcaster CBC News.

As reported by PTI, In a statement in Parliament, Trudeau claimed there were "credible allegations of a potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

(With inputs from agencies)