‘Hardest things ever had to do’ Kate Middleton on Windsor walk with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen's death5 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
- A book on the royals claimed that the Windsor walk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was according to the Princess of Wales one of the hardest things she ever had to do.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, there were talks of reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan who were visit to Britain when the queen died, reunited with Harry's brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle. It was their first joint public appearance since they moved stateside in early 2020. All were dressed in mourning black and together they looked at the growing banks of flowers left by the public before greeting well-wishers as separate pairs, giving little away about the state of their relations.
