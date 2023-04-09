In the documentary, Prince Harry spoke about his relationship with Meghan and said, “She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world." He also spoke about the Royal commentators and said that "Press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just an extended PR arm of the royal family. On the royal rota system: It's like this family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our narrative to control." Speaking about the women in the royal family, he said that he had learnt "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution". "I remember thinking how can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me." In one of the episode, Meghan also recreated an intimate moment when she met Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Markle was seen pointing fun at herself when she curtseyed the longest reigning monarch of British history.

