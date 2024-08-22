Harris Had More Donors in 11 Days Than Biden Did Over Entire Run

Vice President Kamala Harris drew more than 2.4 million donors in her first 11 days at the top of the Democratic ticket — nearly 200,000 more contributors than during the entirety of President Joe Biden’s year-plus long campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surge in donors resulted in $201 million in individual contributions for her campaign and the Democratic Party over that period, according to the latest Federal Election Commission data.

Two-thirds of Harris donors had not previously contributed to Biden's campaign or the Democratic National Committee this cycle, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the data. Among the seven battleground states, Harris saw the largest donor increases in Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin. She also attracted larger average donations in every state compared to Biden, including a significant increase in Arizona.

The data provides early clues on where a Harris shakeup is resonating with voters after she broke the single-day fundraising record on July 21, when she replaced Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee. The total number of donors is probably even higher. The analysis omits direct contributions to joint fundraising committees, which disclose donation records on a quarterly schedule.

In Georgia, there were nearly 66,000 donors from July 21-31, compared to roughly 53,000 donors while Biden led the ticket. Enthusiasm for Harris has propelled the state from being a fundraising laggard to being in line with other battlegrounds such as Michigan and Wisconsin. The only states with bigger increases in absolute numbers were deep-blue California and New York, which saw about 23,000 more donors each.

In Georgia, 72% of donors to Harris and the Democratic National Committee were first-time contributors, one of the largest showings of newfound support.

Other Southern states, including North Carolina, also saw a surge in first-time donations since Harris entered the race. Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi had the fewest Biden donors per capita, making the rise in new donors particularly significant for the Harris campaign.

After decades of Republican dominance, Georgia flipped to Biden in 2020. However, according to the latest polling numbers from Real Clear Politics, Harris narrowly lags Trump there and in North Carolina.

Another measure of enthusiasm, donation size, also showed shifts toward Harris in key battleground states. In Nevada, the average donation size increased by 13%, and in Arizona it jumped by 45% compared to Biden's average. Nevada has remained a consistently close contest in recent elections, while Arizona flipped to Democratic control in 2020 for the first time since 1996.

Trump's campaign reported raising $139 million in July, a month marked by an assassination attempt on the former president and the Republican National Convention. That's less than half the $310 million the Harris campaign reported.

July’s haul helped the Harris campaign close the money gap with Trump, while ActBlue’s real-time fundraising data shows sustained enthusiasm among donors. Democratic candidates have raised $297 million in August to date.

Methodology:

This analysis includes direct donations to Harris for President as well as its predecessor Biden for President, the Democratic National Committee, and donations made via ActBlue to those committees and to the Harris Victory Fund and the Harris Action Fund .

The latter two committees won't file detailed information on their contributors until October. As a result, this analysis covers roughly $200 million of the $310 million that the campaign says it raised in July.

Only individual contributions made within the 50 states and District of Columbia are included in the calculations.

Counts of unique donors were determined using combinations of first name, last name, state and five-digit zip code. The resulting totals may undercount cases where there are similarly-named donors in a given area, though a review of the donation thresholds suggests this impacts a very small number of cases.