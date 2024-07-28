Harris Tests Out ‘Weird’ Label in Attack on Trump-Vance Rhetoric

Vice President Kamala Harris labeled statements by Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance “weird” at her first fundraiser since President Joe Biden quit the presidential race, pursuing a line of attack that’s taken off among Democrats since her ascent.

Harris tried out the line Saturday at a theater in the Berkshires town of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where she was introduced by singer James Taylor and supporters clapped and cheered during her speech. The event was expected to bring in more than $1.4 million with some 800 attendees, according to the Harris campaign.

The shift to Harris as the presumptive nominee has given Democrats a bump in the polls, but she reprised a line from Barack and Michelle Obama's endorsement of her candidacy this week to inject a note of caution.

“We are the underdogs in this race," Harris told the crowd. “We have our work cut out for us. And this is not going to be easy."

In calling out the Republican nominee, Harris didn’t specify which comments, past or recent, by Trump and Vance she had in mind. A 2021 comment by Vance disparaging “childless cat ladies" drew criticism this week from Democrats as well as some Republicans.

“You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record, and some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it’s just plain weird," the vice president said. “I mean, that’s the box you put that in, right?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Harris arrived, people outside the venue held signs saying “Trump is weird" and “If my cat could vote, she would vote for you."

In her speech, Harris challenged Trump to join her for a previously scheduled debate on Sept. 10, now that Biden has dropped out. Trump’s campaign said Thursday that those plans can’t be finalized until her party formally picks its nominee.

A crucial decision still awaits Harris: picking a running mate. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are on a short list, people familiar with the process said this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

