Harris-Trump debate: ‘Everybody knows she’s a Marxist,’ Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘Comrade’

In a fiery debate, Donald Trump labelled Kamala Harris a Marxist, criticizing her economic views. Harris countered with claims about Trump's economic record, emphasizing tax benefits for families.

Updated11 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST
People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

During a heated televised debate on Wednesday, Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump labelled Vice President Kamala Harris as a “Marxist” in their first face-off.

“She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist. Her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well,” he said of his Democratic rival.

Trump frequently referred to her as “Comrade Kamala” and labelled her as a socialist, Marxist, and fascist. Polls indicate that more voters view Harris as too liberal compared to those who see Trump as too conservative.

The 90-minute debate, hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, was conducted without a live audience, with candidates' microphones muted during their opponents' speaking turns, as per the agreed terms of the campaigns.

Vice President Kamala Harris prepared for the debate by spending several days in Pittsburgh, conducting mock sessions on a stage with lighting designed to mimic the debate setting. In contrast, Donald Trump prepared through informal discussions with advisers, campaign appearances, and media interviews.

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who had a notably contentious exchange with Harris during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate, also provided Trump with advice. On a call with reporters, Gabbard noted that Trump would approach Harris as he would any other opponent.

Harris, 59, criticized Trump’s proposal to impose high tariffs on foreign goods, comparing it to a sales tax on the middle class. She highlighted her own plan to provide tax benefits for families and small businesses as a more supportive alternative.

"Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression," Harris said, referring to his years as president from 2017-2021. Unemployment peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 and at 6.4% when he left office. It was far higher in the Great Depression.

Trump, 78, criticized Harris for the ongoing inflation during the Biden administration, though he exaggerated the extent of the price increases. He quickly shifted focus to his primary issue, immigration, once again making unfounded claims that immigrants from "insane asylums" are crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies)

