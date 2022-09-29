‘Harry and Meghan being eased out of the Royal picture,’ says Royal biographer

‘Harry and Meghan being eased out of the Royal picture,’ says Royal biographer2 min read . 01:55 PM IST
The Royal biographer Phil Dampier, told The Sun, “Harry and Meghan must be worried that they are slowly being eased out of the royal picture.”
After images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website, speculations are rife that King Charles III is likely to make it clear to them that they are not working Royals and cannot have semi-official roles.
The Royal family has been miffed with the couple ever since they chose to move away to the United States and it is expected that Charles appears likely to follow the Queen’s view that they can’t have one foot in and one out of the Royal Family.
"They are relegated to the bottom of the league table with disgraced Prince Andrew and at the moment there is no way of them climbing up it," he feels.
The Sussexes had once been just below William and Kate on the Royal Family list, when residing in the UK - but they were soon placed down below the Wessexes and Princess Anne after their decision to move to the United States.
It was purely coincidence that the Sussexes were in the UK for charity work when the Queen died and there are reports that during the monarch's death there has been some improvement between Harry and Meghan and the other royals.
During the funeral events the family was seen together mourning the death of queen Elizabeth II and reports suggested that King Charles saw "tremendous flickers of hope" and was “buoyed" by the meeting that he had with Harry and Meghan.
The Telegraph has cited an insider, "It remains the case that the King loves both of his children. Over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity."
