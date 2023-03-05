Harry and Meghan invited to Charles' coronation: Confirms report2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM IST
- The report comes with Harry, 38, increasingly estranged from his father, brother Prince William and the rest of the family, after exposing the extent of their fractured relations
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel have been invited to King Charles III's landmark coronation in May but are yet to decide whether to attend, reports said Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×