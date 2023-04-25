Harry Belafonte, singer of ‘Jamaican Farewell’, ‘Banana Boat’, dies at 96

Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but helped organize and raise support for them. He worked closely with his friend and generational peer the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and fellow entertainers and helping him financially. He risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for younger Black celebrities, scolding Jay Z and Beyonce for failing to meet their “social responsibilities," and mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover and many others. In Spike Lee's 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman," he was fittingly cast as an elder statesman schooling young activists about the country's past.