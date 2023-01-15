Before King Charles III is crowned in May, there may be a reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal Family. As per a source familiar with the king, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, a meeting would happen before the coronation on May 6. The source believes, no matter what damage that may have been done so far in terms of Harry’s relationship with his family, it’s “fixable". However, it's going to take “flexibility on all sides", The Sunday Times quoted the source as saying.

Harry should have a conversation in England with the King, Prince William, other family members, and some of "his people" who have always had his support so he doesn't feel like he is being attacked, the source added.

"Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn't get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him 'we understand the pain you've been through'. The King can do it," the publication quoted the source as saying.

Harry's book Spare had been a bone of contention even before it sold a record-breaking 1.4 million copies in English in its first 24 hours. Despite the fact that the Royal Family has not responded to the book, the insider claimed that Prince William, Harry's older brother and heir to the throne, was "burning inside" over his sibling's betrayal.

Harry, who in the book accuses his brother of pushing him to the ground during a fight in 2019, has stated that he would like to make amends with his family but that he needs to first demonstrate "accountability". Harry must be able to sit down and admit that he and the other attendees did not act well. Harry struggles with “academic flexibility", which is necessary for fixing things, as per the source.

Following the publishing of the book, popular opinion in Britain has turned against Harry in the midst of the nation's worst cost of living crisis in a generation. Only 24% of people now have a favourable opinion of the prince, down from 81% a decade ago, according to a YouGov poll that was published in The Times daily. 68 percent of respondents had a negative opinion of the prince.

(With AFP inputs)