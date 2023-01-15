Before King Charles III is crowned in May, there may be a reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal Family. As per a source familiar with the king, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, a meeting would happen before the coronation on May 6. The source believes, no matter what damage that may have been done so far in terms of Harry’s relationship with his family, it’s “fixable". However, it's going to take “flexibility on all sides", The Sunday Times quoted the source as saying.

