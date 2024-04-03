Harry feels ‘more spare than ever’ after Kate's cancer diagnosis, says royal expert Tessa Dunlop
Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop suggests Prince Harry's feelings might be conflicted following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. Highlighting his self-described role as the ‘spare,’ Dr Dunlop speculates Harry may feel even more isolated within the family
Shortly after Kate Middleton's brave video message about her cancer diagnosis was broadcast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a private message of support to the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to a report by the Independent.
