Shortly after Kate Middleton's brave video message about her cancer diagnosis was broadcast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a private message of support to the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to a report by the Independent.

Royal author Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: “Harry is the self-identifying royal 'spare'. And in the wake of his sister-in-law's health revelations, I expect he feels more spare than ever," as quoted by the Independent.

Amid concerns of a growing rift, speculation has arisen about Harry's potential visit to his brother William when he returns to the UK this May to host an event for the Invictus games, as per the report.

Dr Dunlop expressed compassion for the couple, who left their royal duties for a life in California in 2020. She added, “No, they don't have cancer, and yes, they have been publicly critical of the British Royal Family. But in our own families, how many of us hold back our feelings on the off-chance a sibling or sister-in-law might get sick?" as quoted by the Independent.

Despite the public scrutiny and potential conspiracy theories, Harry's conflicted emotions seem to stem from his desire to support his sister-in-law while grappling with his self-proclaimed status as the "spare" heir. As the family navigates this challenging period, all eyes are on the dynamics between the brothers and their respective support systems, the report further added.

Princess Catherine's recent cancer diagnosis has brought attention to a concerning trend – an increasing number of younger adults being affected by the disease. Despite being only 42 years old and otherwise healthy, the Princess of Wales's diagnosis highlights that cancer is no longer a condition primarily associated with older individuals.

