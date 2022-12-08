With the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan’s latest series out on Netflix, Britain’s monarchy braced for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates on 8 December.
With the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan’s latest series out on Netflix, Britain’s monarchy braced for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates on 8 December.
The latest series ‘Harry & Meghan’ that promises to tell the ‘full truth’ about Prince Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family, is expected to garner criticism of the royal family and the British media.
The latest series ‘Harry & Meghan’ that promises to tell the ‘full truth’ about Prince Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family, is expected to garner criticism of the royal family and the British media.
The popular video streaming platform on Thursday released the first three hour-long episodes, as three more are due 15 December. The documentary includes the video diaries recorded by Meghan and Harry — apparently on their phones — in March 2020, amid the couple's acrimonious split from the royal family and move to the United States, reported AP.
The popular video streaming platform on Thursday released the first three hour-long episodes, as three more are due 15 December. The documentary includes the video diaries recorded by Meghan and Harry — apparently on their phones — in March 2020, amid the couple's acrimonious split from the royal family and move to the United States, reported AP.
Revealing more, Prince Harry said in the footage that 'it's "my duty to uncover the exploitation and bribery" that happens in British media. “No one knows the full truth," AP noted Harry saying, adding, “We know the full truth." However, when the video begins to play, it says the royal family declined to comment.
Revealing more, Prince Harry said in the footage that 'it's "my duty to uncover the exploitation and bribery" that happens in British media. “No one knows the full truth," AP noted Harry saying, adding, “We know the full truth." However, when the video begins to play, it says the royal family declined to comment.
As per details, the new series arrived at a time when the British Monarchy – King Charles III – is trying to show that the institution still has a role to play after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
As per details, the new series arrived at a time when the British Monarchy – King Charles III – is trying to show that the institution still has a role to play after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Though Prince Harry's marriage to biracial American and onetime actress Meghan Markle was once seen as boosting the royal family’s effort to move into the 21st century, but soon the fairy tale ended post stories that Meghan was self-centered and bullied her staff.
Though Prince Harry's marriage to biracial American and onetime actress Meghan Markle was once seen as boosting the royal family’s effort to move into the 21st century, but soon the fairy tale ended post stories that Meghan was self-centered and bullied her staff.
Alleging racist attacks by Britain’s tabloid media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to California. Over the way the press treated his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 while being followed by photographers, Harry’s criticism of the media was tinged with anger. Also, the royal couple's new life in America has been funded by lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify.
Alleging racist attacks by Britain’s tabloid media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to California. Over the way the press treated his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 while being followed by photographers, Harry’s criticism of the media was tinged with anger. Also, the royal couple's new life in America has been funded by lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify.
Following Harry and Meghan’s interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, race became a central issue for the monarchy. The Duchess of Sussex even alleged that before their first child was born, a member of the royal family commented on how dark the baby’s skin might be.
Following Harry and Meghan’s interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, race became a central issue for the monarchy. The Duchess of Sussex even alleged that before their first child was born, a member of the royal family commented on how dark the baby’s skin might be.
However, Prince William, the heir to the throne and Harry’s older brother, defended the royal family after the interview, telling reporters, “We’re very much not a racist family."
However, Prince William, the heir to the throne and Harry’s older brother, defended the royal family after the interview, telling reporters, “We’re very much not a racist family."
Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace faced renewed allegations of racism only last week. This happened when a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse said a senior member of the royal household interrogated her about her origins during a reception at the palace.
Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace faced renewed allegations of racism only last week. This happened when a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse said a senior member of the royal household interrogated her about her origins during a reception at the palace.
This incident's coverage on British media overshadowed William and his wife Kate’s much-anticipated visit to Boston that the palace had hoped would highlight their environmental credentials.
This incident's coverage on British media overshadowed William and his wife Kate’s much-anticipated visit to Boston that the palace had hoped would highlight their environmental credentials.
Apart from this, the British media seemed more excited after Netflix’s decision to release the first trailer for “Harry & Meghan" in the middle of the Prince William's trip.
Apart from this, the British media seemed more excited after Netflix’s decision to release the first trailer for “Harry & Meghan" in the middle of the Prince William's trip.
Netflix has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" in which Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story."
Netflix has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" in which Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story."
The expectation is high on the program to be will be watched carefully in the UK and abroad.
The expectation is high on the program to be will be watched carefully in the UK and abroad.
To add spice to the documentary, clips of paparazzi with old footage of Princess Diana being followed by the media as Harry says in a voiceover: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. … I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself," have been added. However, one of the clips used to illustrate his words appears to show reporters and photographers waiting for TV star Katie Price arriving outside Crawley Magistrates Court, Sky News reported.
To add spice to the documentary, clips of paparazzi with old footage of Princess Diana being followed by the media as Harry says in a voiceover: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. … I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself," have been added. However, one of the clips used to illustrate his words appears to show reporters and photographers waiting for TV star Katie Price arriving outside Crawley Magistrates Court, Sky News reported.
The second trailer also includes an indictment of the way palace officials use the press, which Harry described as a “dirty game.''
The second trailer also includes an indictment of the way palace officials use the press, which Harry described as a “dirty game.''
“There’s a hierarchy of the family," AP reported Harry as saying, over an image of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories."
“There’s a hierarchy of the family," AP reported Harry as saying, over an image of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories."
With the latest series on, the Palace looks strong and is currently focusing on William and Kate as forward-looking young royals who are tackling difficult issues such as climate change and early childhood education.
With the latest series on, the Palace looks strong and is currently focusing on William and Kate as forward-looking young royals who are tackling difficult issues such as climate change and early childhood education.
The palace is not trying to keep a tab on Harry and Meghan, described by critics as merely celebrities selling their story to the media.
The palace is not trying to keep a tab on Harry and Meghan, described by critics as merely celebrities selling their story to the media.
On the contrary, the BBC and the Daily Telegraph picked up the theme in their coverage of William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston, where they handed out environmental prizes, met with anti-violence campaigners and went to a basketball game.
On the contrary, the BBC and the Daily Telegraph picked up the theme in their coverage of William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston, where they handed out environmental prizes, met with anti-violence campaigners and went to a basketball game.
“While Prince Harry and Meghan continued to paint themselves as victims, heads in hands, tearing their hair out at the unfairness of it all, the Prince and Princess were simply getting on with the job," the Telegraph wrote.
“While Prince Harry and Meghan continued to paint themselves as victims, heads in hands, tearing their hair out at the unfairness of it all, the Prince and Princess were simply getting on with the job," the Telegraph wrote.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.