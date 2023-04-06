Harry, Meghan dubbed ‘toxic’ as Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's charity

Harry, Meghan dubbed ‘toxic’ as Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's charity2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:27 PM IST
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern will soon be joining the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize - an environmental charity started by Britain's Prince William.
As the rift within Britain's royal family continues, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern has also been linked to the controversy. According to a former royal staffer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been snubbed in favour of his older brother. The remarks came as the popular leader stepped down as PM, announcing plans to join the board of trustees for a charity started by Prince William.
