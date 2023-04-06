Harry, Meghan dubbed ‘toxic’ as Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's charity

As the rift within Britain's royal family continues, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern has also been linked to the controversy. According to a former royal staffer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been snubbed in favour of his older brother. The remarks came as the popular leader stepped down as PM, announcing plans to join the board of trustees for a charity started by Prince William.

“Jacinda has seen that Harry and Meghan's world is becoming toxic and they are only celebrities. They are not ambassadors for the world and William and Kate are," reports quoted Princess Diana's former butler as stating.

Paul Burrell also told GB News that the controversial couple ‘just basically want to be as famous and rich as possible’.

“So Jacinda's looking at the long game. She's looking at what she should do to help William and Kate, and that's the right decision," he added.

ALSO READ: Mint Explainer: What's behind New Zealand PM Ardern's sudden resignation?

With her term in office coming to an end this week, Ardern is now set to join the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize. The environmental charity started by Britain’s Prince William in 2020 grants five winners £1 million pounds every year to help them scale-up environmental solutions.

“Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success. I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career," Prince William had said in a statement.

The former PM for her part opined that Earthshot had the power to “encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism".

ALSO READ: Chris Hipkins becomes the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand

Later this month, she will also begin a new, unpaid role combating online extremism as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call - an initiative Ardern started with French President Emmanuel Macron. It had been formed in May 2019, two months after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

(With inputs from agencies)