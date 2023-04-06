Home / News / World /  Harry, Meghan dubbed ‘toxic’ as Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's charity
Back

Harry, Meghan dubbed ‘toxic’ as Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's charity

2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:27 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE - Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, right, arrive for the statue unveiling on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, July 1, 2021. Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, is likely to accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, right, arrive for the statue unveiling on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, July 1, 2021. Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, is likely to accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern will soon be joining the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize - an environmental charity started by Britain's Prince William.

As the rift within Britain's royal family continues, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern has also been linked to the controversy. According to a former royal staffer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been snubbed in favour of his older brother. The remarks came as the popular leader stepped down as PM, announcing plans to join the board of trustees for a charity started by Prince William.

“Jacinda has seen that Harry and Meghan's world is becoming toxic and they are only celebrities. They are not ambassadors for the world and William and Kate are," reports quoted Princess Diana's former butler as stating. 

Paul Burrell also told GB News that the controversial couple ‘just basically want to be as famous and rich as possible’. 

“So Jacinda's looking at the long game. She's looking at what she should do to help William and Kate, and that's the right decision," he added.

ALSO READ: Mint Explainer: What's behind New Zealand PM Ardern's sudden resignation?

With her term in office coming to an end this week, Ardern is now set to join the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize. The environmental charity started by Britain’s Prince William in 2020 grants five winners £1 million pounds every year to help them scale-up environmental solutions.

“Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success. I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career," Prince William had said in a statement.

The former PM for her part opined that Earthshot had the power to “encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism".

ALSO READ: Chris Hipkins becomes the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand

Later this month, she will also begin a new, unpaid role combating online extremism as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call - an initiative Ardern started with French President Emmanuel Macron. It had been formed in May 2019, two months after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout