Harry, Meghan have one ‘excuse’ for not attending King Charles' coronation, but will they take a chance?
Charles has spent the entire life waiting for his coronation.
Prince Harry has "no excuse" for not attending King Charles' coronation on May 6. The comment comes from Royal commentator Angela Mollard during her appearance on The Royal Report. However, the coronation coincides with Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday, which could be a legitimate reason for the couple to miss the event.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×