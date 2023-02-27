Prince Harry has "no excuse" for not attending King Charles' coronation on May 6. The comment comes from Royal commentator Angela Mollard during her appearance on The Royal Report. However, the coronation coincides with Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday, which could be a legitimate reason for the couple to miss the event.

Media commentator Melissa Hoyer believes that, considering the significance of the coronation, the couple should refrain from celebrating their son's birthday. She explained during an interview that celebrating the fourth birthday of a child, roughly sixth in line to the throne, is strange when there is someone like Charles who has spent his entire life waiting for this occasion.

Mollard echoed Hoyer's sentiment, emphasising that Prince Charles had been preparing for 74 years for his role as the King. Mollard further stated that Harry's absence from the event could be "arguably worse" than Thomas Markle's absence from his daughter's wedding. Meghan’s father did not attend the ceremony as he reportedly had a heart attack.

Mollard dismissed Harry's request for an apology from the palace beforehand, calling it "nonsense". She said that Harry would likely attend the coronation to maintain his "Brand Royal" image; otherwise, he would risk being seen as a "C-list, Hollywood nobody".

According to a recent Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll, more British people would support Prince Harry attending the coronation than Meghan. The survey revealed that 38% of respondents supported Harry's attendance while 36% were opposed. In contrast, 33% of respondents supported Meghan's attendance while 43% were opposed.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly received an invitation to the coronation, but with strict instructions to only discuss "nothing but the weather", according to a source close to the Royal Family, reported Sky News.

