Preparations for the coronation of King Charles III, which is set to take place on May 6, 2023, are in full swing. The event is expected to be a major highlight, and one point of interest is the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, a recent report by the Daily Mail suggests that the Royal Family is not in the mood to entertain the couple, given the contents of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

According to the report, the only thing the family will be willing to talk about with Prince Harry and Meghan is the weather. A source told the Daily Mail that "members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that's the weather."

The source added that Prince Harry's revelations about private conversations in his memoir have put many members of the family on edge. When asked about the Sussexes, everyone immediately changes the subject, the source claimed. While some members of the family are reportedly "spitting feathers," they are not willing to provide any fuel for the fire.

Despite the tension, King Charles III reportedly plans to invite Prince Harry and Meghan to the ceremony "because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace." As per sources, the king hopes that the coronation can be a way to draw peace within the family, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Prince Harry's memoir, which contained shocking revelations about the Royal Family, has reportedly strained the relationship between the prince and his relatives. Among the claims made in the book was an allegation that his brother, Prince William, had physically attacked him. The fallout from the memoir has been ongoing, with many members of the family reportedly feeling betrayed and hurt.