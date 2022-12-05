A photograph, apparently to show British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hounded by paparazzi in their new Netflix docuseries, appears to be a stock shot of photographers taken during the “Harry Potter" premiere which is years before the couple met, The New York Post reported on 4 December.
Co-incidentally, the black-and-white image of rows of photographers snapping away is featuring in the “Harry and Meghan" teaser. In the teaser, Harry could be seen saying, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
However, according to The Sun, the paparazzi image belongs to the time when photo-hungry group was getting shots of the cast of the beloved JK Rowling series at a 2011 London event for the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part Two."
The newspaper claims, both Prince Harry and Markle didn’t meet until 2016 and neither attended the premiere..
The Sun photographer Doug Seeburg confirmed that there were no members of the Royal Family at the event. Also, the image is from the stock image site Alamy, added the newspaper.
“In the Netflix trailer it’s implied the photographers, including me, were trying to get a shot of the royal couple — but that’s nonsense," The New York Post quoted Seeburg saying the UK outlet, adding, “For a picture from that premiere to turn up in this trailer about Harry and Meghan seems like lazy picture research."
With the controversy over the image gaining momentum, a royal expert said that the “fake" picture weakens Harry’s point about protecting his family. The expert even cites Netflix's carelessness and said it was unlikely Harry knew.
As per reports, Harry and Markle are expected to criticize the British Royal Family n the docuseries set to be released Thursday. Also, they are expected to include new allegations of racism.
