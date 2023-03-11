Royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would turn King Charles' Coronation into a "soap opera." They said the couple's primary motivation for attending the event would be monetary, and that they would likely film it for profit. This comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they have been invited to the Royal ceremony.

Royal commentator Neil Sean told Fox Business: "They've got to be brave, haven't they? Having done what they've done.

"It would take a back of steel to turn up and do this but we've seen that they've got a lot of chutzpah.

"You know, they don't really care. The bottom line for them, in my opinion, is they would like to attend because it's monetary.

"They would film this. They would turn it into some kind of monetary event."

He added: "King Charles as a father would certainly like his youngest son there but let me tell you there has been no personal conversation between Charles for months, there's been no contact with Prince William for longer than a few months now.

"This would make this Coronation all about the ex-royals and I think over here the consensus is this: The British public want it to be a celebratory day, an historical day, and they don't want it turned into a third-rate soap opera."

The spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed that the couple has received an invitation to the Coronation, but has not disclosed whether they will attend or not. The spokesman said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the Coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

A deterioration in relations has also led to reports which claim the Sussexes are unlikely to appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a fraught relationship with the Royal Family since their decision to step back from their roles in 2020, it is not accurate to assume that their attendance at the Coronation would automatically turn the event into a "soap opera."

It is to note here that the claims made by the royal expert are based on speculation and not confirmed by any official sources.