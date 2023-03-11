Harry, Meghan to turn Coronation into ‘third-grade soap opera’, warns expert: ‘They will film it to make money’2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:05 PM IST
You know, they don't really care. The bottom line for them, in my opinion, is they would like to attend because it's monetary, Royal expert said
Royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would turn King Charles' Coronation into a "soap opera." They said the couple's primary motivation for attending the event would be monetary, and that they would likely film it for profit. This comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they have been invited to the Royal ceremony.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×