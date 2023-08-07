Harry, Meghan turn Hollywood producers, spend ₹31.5 crore on rights of romantic novel for Netflix movie: Report1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have acquired filming rights for romantic novel valued at £3 million ( ₹31.5 crore) for their first Netflix venture.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured the filming rights for a best-selling romantic novel. With their first venture for Netflix, the power couple is making a bold shift from personal documentaries to fiction production.
