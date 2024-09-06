In the past couple of years, there have been several reports of feuds between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royals. Despite numerous efforts, the reunion between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royals has become more difficult. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the Sussexes' release of their docuseries on Netflix and Prince Harry's release of his book 'Spare' in 2023, the relationship further deteriorated.

Now, a report by The Royal Observer arrived on 5 September stating that the royal family is keeping calm as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to build careers in the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, several British citizens don't wish to see them returning to the monarchy citing the Sussexes publicly complained about their time within the royal fold.

“Most supporters of the monarchy would be appalled at the prospect of the Sussexes appearing at Trooping the Colour or at Christmas," The Royal Observer (TRO) quote a royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams telling an outlet.

“Their presence would surely detract from the serious work the royal family does throughout the year too," he noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry-William relationship: Earlier, OK! had reported that during their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral on 28 August, Prince William and Harry were in the same room but didn't reconcile at the gathering.

"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," TRO quoted expert Hilary Fordwich told an outlet, adding, "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."

The Duke of Sussex released several projects after his public move to the US and painted Prince William negatively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," TRO quoted American podcaster Kinsey Schofield as saying.

"There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."

What Harry opined: Prince Harry's 'Spare' made it more difficult for royals to maintain relations with him, as he stated he wanted 'a family, not an institution' in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother. Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mommy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness," Schofield shared.

Sussexes to Hollywood, Windsors aim crown: Amid Harry and Meghan continue to take on Hollywood, Prince William and Catherine are prioritizing the Wales children and the future leaders of the crown.

"The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals," TRO quoted a source telling an outlet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is very much a feeling of not dwelling on the past but moving forward with the assets they've got which are the younger members of the royal family," they added.