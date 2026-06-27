Harry, Meghan's UK visit: Couple accepts King Charles' offer to stay at royal residence during upcoming trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay at a royal residence during their visit to the United Kingdom next month, marking their first trip to the country in four years and fueling hopes of a possible reconciliation with the royal family, CNN reported.

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The visit will be the family's first trip to the UK since 2022, when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

First time accepting royal accommodation

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are Harry and Meghan visiting the UK in July? ⌵ Harry and Meghan are visiting the UK to take part in events related to the Invictus Games and to potentially signal a thaw in relations with the royal family. 2 What accommodations have Harry and Meghan accepted for their UK visit? ⌵ Harry and Meghan have accepted an offer to stay at a royal residence for the first time, and they plan to split their stay between royal and private accommodations. 3 Will Harry and Meghan's children meet King Charles during their visit? ⌵ It is unclear if Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will meet King Charles during their visit, as he last saw them during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. 4 What is the significance of Harry and Meghan's upcoming trip to the UK? ⌵ The trip is significant as it marks the family's first visit in four years and may represent efforts towards reconciliation with the British royal family after years of public tensions. 5 How does Harry's relationship with the royal family affect his family visits? ⌵ Harry's strained relationship with the royal family, stemming from their departure from royal duties and ongoing public scrutiny, impacts his family visits, raising concern about security and potential for reconciliation.

CNN, citing a palace source, reported that the Sussex family had earlier been offered accommodation on the royal estate for future visits. The family has now accepted the offer for the first time.

Mix of royal and private stays According to the outlet, the family plans to split their stay between a royal residence and private accommodation during the visit.

The trip is being closely watched as it could signal a thaw in relations between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family following years of public tensions.

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Harry, Meghan quit royal life for 'financial independence' The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, saying they wanted to pursue a "financially independent" life. Their departure triggered a prolonged rift with the British royal family.

In subsequent televised interviews and in Harry's memoir, the couple cited intense tabloid scrutiny, difficult family relationships and what they described as entrenched racism within British institutions as key reasons for leaving the UK.

Royal relations remain under scrutiny Since stepping back from royal life, Harry has made several solo visits to the UK. Meghan accompanied him for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, while Harry attended the coronation of King Charles III alone in 2023.

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Harry reunited with his father for the first time in 19 months in September last year, when the two reportedly shared a private meeting over tea at Clarence House. The meeting came as King Charles was undergoing cancer treatment and sparked speculation about a possible thaw in relations. And, Harry is still believed to be estranged from his brother, Prince William.

Invictus Games anniversary events Harry most recently returned to London in January to attend court proceedings in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful information gathering and phone hacking.

The upcoming July visit will coincide with events marking one year until the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel that Harry founded more than a decade ago.

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According to CNN, the visit will begin with Invictus-related events in London, where Meghan will join Harry. He is also expected to attend engagements in the Midlands linked to other charitable causes he supports.

Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not expected to take part in public engagements, and details of the family's private schedule have not been disclosed.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Harry, Meghan's UK visit: Couple accepts King Charles' offer to stay at royal residence during upcoming trip: Report