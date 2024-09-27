Maggie Smith, known for role as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, dies at 89

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

Smith started her long and illustrious career in the 1950s — eventually becoming one of the few actors to win two Oscar awards, four Emmys and a Tony award. She was best known to younger audiences for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in all seven "Harry Potter" movies. Another fan favourite in recent years was her role as the Dowager Countess in the hit TV series and movie spin-offs of "Downton Abbey — a role that seemed tailor-made for an actress known for purse-lipped asides and malicious cracks.