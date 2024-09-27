Maggie Smith, known for role as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, dies at 89

Oscar-winning British actor Maggie Smith has died in a London hospital, as announced by her sons. They shared the news of her peaceful passing on September 27th.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Oscar-winning British actor Maggie Smith passed away at a London hospital on Friday. 

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

Smith started her long and illustrious career in the 1950s — eventually becoming one of the few actors to win two Oscar awards, four Emmys and a Tony award. She was best known to younger audiences for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in all seven "Harry Potter" movies. Another fan favourite in recent years was her role as the Dowager Countess in the hit TV series and movie spin-offs of "Downton Abbey — a role that seemed tailor-made for an actress known for purse-lipped asides and malicious cracks.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldMaggie Smith, known for role as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, dies at 89

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.