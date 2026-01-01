Subscribe

Harry Styles global tour ‘Together, Together’ 2026 launches on May 16: When do tickets go on sale?

Harry Styles has announced his 'Together, Together' tour, featuring 50 dates across Europe, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, the US, and Australia. The tour kicks off on May 16 in Amsterdam and concludes in December in Sydney.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated23 Jan 2026, 12:27 AM IST
Harry Styles is hitting the road again. The English singer announced his “Together, Together” tour on Thursday, a 50-date run featuring multi-night residencies across Europe, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, the US, and Australia.

The tour begins May 16 with six shows in Amsterdam, followed by six dates in London, two in São Paulo, two in Mexico City, 30 performances at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and then stops in Australia with two shows each in Melbourne and Sydney, where the tour will wrap up in December.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

 
 
