According to the report, Prince Harry reportedly wanted his wife to join him as royals raced to the Scottish estate to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.
The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales at Balmoral following the new monarch banned Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen Elizabeth II died, The DailyMail reported on 23 September.
Though, Britain's new King allegedly phoned his youngest son and told him it was 'not appropriate' for the former Suits actress to be there.
In his attempt to persuade his father to allow Meghan to come with him, he missed a flight carrying William and their uncles Andrew and Edward to Scotland, reports said.
Angry with the turnaround event, Prince Harry had missed his first flight and it is reported that he also he refused to have dinner that evening with Charles, William and Queen Consort Camilla. He preferred to ate with the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex before leaving early the next morning, The Sun reported.
"Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight. Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country," The Sun reported.
"But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London," the daily added.
The report further added that Prince Harry was the first member of the Royal Family to leave, boarding an early British Airways flight from Aberdeen. After reaching Aberdeen airport at 9.20am, he then boarded a flight to London leaving at 10am.
Earlier, Prince Harry and his duchess sensationally quit royal duties and left the UK for California two years ago.
