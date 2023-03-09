Harry-Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Diana becomes ‘Princess’, Royal Family ditches christening ceremony1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the christening ceremony, but none of them attended it.
Princess Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, was christened at their home in California. This is the first public acknowledgement that Lilibet is a princess and confirms that the Royal titles will be used for the couple's children.
