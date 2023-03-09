King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the christening ceremony, but none of them attended it.
Princess Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, was christened at their home in California. This is the first public acknowledgement that Lilibet is a princess and confirms that the Royal titles will be used for the couple's children.
Although Lilibet was not born a princess, she gained the right to that title when King Charles acceded to the throne. Buckingham Palace has stated that the Royal website will be updated to reflect her title. The christening was attended by members of the Royal Family, as confirmed by the couple's spokesperson.
The rules governing the titles of Royal children were set out by King George V in 1917, and as children of a sovereign's son, Archie and Lilibet are automatically entitled to be called Prince and Princess. The christening on March 3 was presided over by Right Reverend John Harvey Taylor, the Bishop of Los Angeles, who previously worked in the office of former US President Richard Nixon from 1984 to 1990, prior to being ordained.
According to PEOPLE, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the christening but none of them was in attendance.
The titles of Prince and Princess were granted to Archie and Lilibet after their grandfather became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and the palace will update their website to reflect their titles.
Harry and Meghan, as per the BBC, want their children to choose whether or not to use their titles when they are older. The couple will not use their children's titles conversationally, but Archie and Lilibet will be referred to as Prince and Princess in formal contexts.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.