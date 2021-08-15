As Taliban sweeps over the length and breadth of Afghanistan, Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka said that he is hoping for a miracle to set things right in the war-torn country.

Taking to Twitter, the RPG Enterprises Chairman said that the projects by his company in Afghanistan are continuing as usual, while all Indian functionaries associated with them have returned.

Goenka tweeted: “While a catastrophic failure and a human tragedy awaits Afghanistan, our projects continue to be executed in Afghanistan. Luckily all our Indian colleagues are back safely in India from Kabul. Pray for the people of Afghanistan and their wellbeing. Hoping for some miracle!"

Taliban has been capturing major cities in Afghanistan after US forces pulled out of the country. The terrorist outfit now has around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals under its control, including major cities such as Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad. Its militants have positioned themselves on the outskirts of national capital Kabul.

Embassies have been evacuating their citizens from Kabul as Taliban forces await a “peaceful transfer of power". While they have not moved into the city yet nor attacked it, there have been reports of sporadic gunshots in the capital.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that in order to prevent looting and chaos, their forces will enter some parts of Kabul and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces.

India has plans ready to undertake emergency evacuation operations to bring back hundreds of Indian embassy officials and citizens if situation deteriorates. An Air India flight, carrying 129 passengers from Kabul, returned to New Delhi a short while ago. This flight had to face troubles in landing earlier today as Kabul air traffic control could not authorise it to touch down due to Taliban's arrival.

