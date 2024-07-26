Harsh Goenka shares video of Olympic torch being lit from ’Paris church’; netizens say, ‘this is not…’

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics began on Friday with around 7,000 competitors parading down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital. Ahead of the event, businessman Harsh Goenka had erroneously shared a ‘spectacular’ glimpse of the festivities.

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Harsh Goenka shares video of Olympic torch being lit from 'Paris church'; netizens say, ‘this is not…’
Harsh Goenka shares video of Olympic torch being lit from ’Paris church’; netizens say, ‘this is not…’

Videos of a ceremonial torch lighting went viral on social media this week ahead of the Paris Olympics. The clip — purportedly of the Olympic torch being lit at a Paris church — was also shared by business leader Harsh Goenka. It however appears to be a video from 'The Explosion of the Car' and the ‘Flight of the Dove’ ceremonies in Italy. 

 

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics began on Friday afternoon with around 7,000 competitors parading down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital. The opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium for the first time in Olympic history — with some 300,000 people watching in person from specially built stands on the river banks. Another 200,000 are likely to be viewing the ceremony from overlooking balconies and apartments.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 11:46 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldHarsh Goenka shares video of Olympic torch being lit from ’Paris church’; netizens say, ‘this is not…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue