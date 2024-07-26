Harsh Goenka shares video of Olympic torch being lit from ’Paris church’; netizens say, ‘this is not…’

Videos of a ceremonial torch lighting went viral on social media this week ahead of the Paris Olympics. The clip — purportedly of the Olympic torch being lit at a Paris church — was also shared by business leader Harsh Goenka. It however appears to be a video from 'The Explosion of the Car' and the ‘Flight of the Dove’ ceremonies in Italy.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics began on Friday afternoon with around 7,000 competitors parading down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital. The opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium for the first time in Olympic history — with some 300,000 people watching in person from specially built stands on the river banks. Another 200,000 are likely to be viewing the ceremony from overlooking balconies and apartments.