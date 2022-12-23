Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a ‘wonderful thread’ to answer all questions on the Covid-19 threat . China has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases which has become a source of concern for other parts of the world.

G Kang, a Twitter user has posted a lot of information about the rising Covid-19 cases in China. Harsh Goenka has retweeted the series of tweets on his official Twitter handle.

A wonderful thread to answer most of your questions on the impending Covid threat. Read it…. https://t.co/ULhUz9XXzv — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 23, 2022

According to G Kang, China is opening up fast at a time when their population has low levels of exposure to natural infection. The current circulating variants are Omicron, which have evolved in vaccinated populations and are therefore very infectious, he said.

“This means that China will have lots & lots of infections. Remember India's 100s or 1000s of cases in April-May 2021 and Jan 2022? In the absence of significant mitigations, this will be similar. Lots of infections lead to lots of sick people," he tweeted.

However, most infections can be managed at home, but sheer numbers mean that even a small proportion getting severely ill, means that many people will have severe disease and that a proportion of those will die, he added.

The Twitter user said that the risk factors for severity remain the same. “Older age & co-morbidities will continue to be drivers of severe disease & deaths. Lots being said about 'ineffective' vaccines," Kang wrote.

Mentioning the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines against Covid-19, he said the inactivated vaccines in China work well to prevent severe disease/death, but somewhat less well than the mRNA/vectored vaccines.

“A booster with these will help, but other platforms likely to be better. Hope we get effectiveness data from China, but probability low," he stated.

Hence, the vaccines will prevent a proportion of severe disease/deaths, but numbers of people needing hospitals and dying will be higher than we have become used to in the past several months. But this will be higher than with slower opening or at a different time.

He said that China may have to experience in weeks what the rest of the world saw over years.

“In India as well, we already have XBB and BF.7 (the 2 being hyped as new monsters). They are, like all Omicron subvariants, very good at infecting people because they escape the immune response that prevents infection, but are not causing more severe disease than delta," Kang tweeted.

“Omicron does result in severe disease in a proportion of infected, but not as severe as delta. It is not mild, but it does infect the upper respiratory tract more than lower. Each new subvariant thrives only if it is better at immune escape than the prior ones," he added.