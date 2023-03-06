Harsh Goenka under fire over body shaming meme: ‘Quite a conservative man’1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
The cartoon depicts a man who has become overweight over time, while his television has evolved into a flat-screen model.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for his humorous tweets, faced backlash on social media after sharing a meme about women's changing weight over time. Though the meme was about the negative effects of technology in our lives, it was deemed misogynistic and body-shaming.
With the caption, “the effects of modern technology", Goenka’s first cartoon features a saree-clad woman in 1995 ready to grind the spices in a stone mortar. The second, contrasting image is that of a dress-wearing woman looking at a mixer-grinder.
The tweet was much criticised and Goenka, in response, shared a male equivalent meme. The cartoon depicts a man who has become overweight over time, while his television has evolved into a flat-screen model. This highlights the impact of technology on sedentary lifestyles and suggests a criticism of this trend.
But many found the second one also offensive and pointed out that it further perpetuated harmful stereotypes.
