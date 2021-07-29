Harsh Shringla discuss extradition of economic offenders with UK interlocutors

India and the UK in May announced an ambitious roadmap to refashion bilateral ties by 2030 into a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." The two countries also launched an Enhanced Trade Partnership, and announced their intent to negotiate a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement including an interim trade agreement to deliver early gains. “They agreed to continue removing trade barriers on the path to an FTA, and an ambitious target of more than doubling India-UK trade by 2030," a joint statement issued in May had said.