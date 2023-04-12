Harvard to rename school post Forbes listed richest hedge fund CEO's $300m donation2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences will be now be renamed as the Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
Kenneth Griffin, the richest billionaire hedge fund manager according to Forbes, made a donation of $300 million to Harvard, following which the global top university has decided to rename their graduate school of arts and sciences after the billionaire.
