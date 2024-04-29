Harvey Weinstein hospitalised after New York court overturns rape conviction
Attorney Arthur Aidala said Harvey Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, stating that he's ‘got a lot of problems’ and ‘somewhat of a train wreck health wise’. He however added that his client's ailments are physical and mentally he is ‘sharp as a tack’.
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction.
